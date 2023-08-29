Home

Shabana Azmi Feels Proud Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Co-Star Alia Bhatt’s Success

Shabana Azmi has penned a sweet note for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt. She revealed she was proud of the actor's accomplishments.

The photo dropped by Shabana Azmi shows her hugging Alia.

Shabana Azmi is on cloud nine these days. Her recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, turned out to be a massive success. Not just that, Shabana Azmi’s chemistry with veteran actor Dharmendra was the talk of the town as well. Now, the veteran actress has penned a sweet note for her Rocky Aur Rani co-tar Alia Bhatt. Sharing an adorable photo of them, Shabana Azmi sent in her best wishes to Alia Bhatt and shared how she was proud of the Heart of Stone actor’s accomplishments. The note comes days after Alia Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shabana Azmi had portrayed the role of Alia’s grandmother in the film. The Karan Johar directorial marked the first time Alia Bhatt worked with both Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi’s Post For Alia Bhatt

The photo dropped by Shabana Azmi shows her hugging Alia. While the Highway star looked chic in a pale yellow kurta, Shabana Azmi wore an all-black ensemble.

“My lovely lovely @aliaabhatt . My cup brimmeth over with pride at how you are on top of your game in every way Nazar na lage !,” Shabana Azmi wrote. The Arth actress used the hashtags Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

How Celebs Reacted To Shabana Azmi’s Post

People were quick to react to the photo. Soni Razdan called it “a beautiful picture.”

Actress Divya Dutta dropped a single red heart emoji.

Composer Lalit Pandit dropped a couple of hearts and folded hands emojis.

Fans also made their presence felt in the comments section, with one account writing, “This pic screams Talent.”

Another individual remarked, “This picture is a lovely story in itself, Shabana ji.”

Shabana Azmi’s Throwback Photo With Dharmendra

Shabana Azmi had earlier shared a throwback image with Dharmendra from the movie Mardon Wali Baat. The veteran actor gave an amusing twist to the caption and wrote, “At the time Jamini from #Rocky Aur Rani must have met Kanwalji ! From #Mardon Wali Baat”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The romantic drama marked Karan Johar’s return as a director after seven years. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly in pivotal roles. It is Ranveer and Alia’s second collaboration after their 2019 hit Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

Shabana Azmi’s Next Projects

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Abhshek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s sports drama Ghoomer. The Makdee actress will next feature in the TV series Dabba Cartel. She also has Imaginary Rain with Prateik Patil Babbar.

