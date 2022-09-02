Shabana Azmi Tears up While Speaking About The Bilkis Bano Case: Shabana Azmi, known for being vocal on socio-political issues recently poured her heart out while speaking on the plight of women in India. The actor was recently giving her views on the release of the 11 convicts in connection with the Bilkis Bano rape case. The perpetrators, who had been sentenced to life-imprisonment were recently released after serving fifteen years in jail. Shabana, in an interaction with NDTV said that she felt ‘ashamed’ over the ‘travesty of justice’. The actor has often given her views on issues concerning women and social justice. Shabana stated that she was ‘stunned that this could happen’.Also Read - Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Gujarat Govt Over Release Of Convicts

SHABANA SAYS WOMEN FEEL UNSAFE IN INDIA

While speaking to NDTV the Padma Bhushan recipient opined, "I have no words (for Bilkis Bano) except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words. This woman has had such a huge tragedy. And yet she didn't lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she's about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happens…" She further added, "And the women who are feeling unsafe in this country, women who face the threat of rape every day – shouldn't they get some sense of security?" The actor wiped off her tears as she got emotional while talking about Bilkis.

SHABANA REVEALS CONVICTS WERE DISTRIBUTED LADDOOS

Shabana also pointed out that when the convicts were released, she felt there would be an outpouring of outrage. However, the lukewarm reaction and lesser media visibility took her by complete surprise. The actor shared that many people are neither cognizant of what had happened, nor are they aware that these 11 convicts had been released. She stated that there is not much understanding of the injustice and horror of the incident. Shabana revelaed that the convicts were felicitated and laddoos (sweets) were distributed to them and questioned the message being given to the society.

Shabana Azmi has in the past also opposed the Farm Laws and the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

