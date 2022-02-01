Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself in her home. On Tuesday, the actress shared the information on her social media. The 71-year-old actor had took to her Instagram to share this news and urged those who have come in contact with her to get tested. Sharing her picture, she wrote, “Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested.”Also Read - Noida: Section 144 Extended Till March 31. Full List of Restrictions Here

Industry friends and fans commented on the post and wished her a speedy recovery. Producer Boney Kapoor wrote, "Oh God, please stay away from Javed Saab," out of concern. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also asked her to take care of herself and commented, "Take care. Get well soon."

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor, who had also contracted the coronavirus in December, wrote, "Get well soon mam."

On the work front, Shabana Azmi has a few projects in her kitty. She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She is also a part of the upcoming series Halo which is being co-produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and 343 Industries. The series is based on the popular Xbox video game franchise. The series will premier soon on March 24th 2022.