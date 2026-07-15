Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike amid health concerns: ‘Aap jaise vyakti…’

Shabana Azmi has appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying India needs his voice and leadership. Here's what the veteran actor said and why her message is gaining attention.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/shabana-azmi-urges-sonam-wangchuk-to-end-his-hunger-strike-amid-health-concerns-8474184/ Copy

Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike (PC: Twitter)

As concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s health continues to grow, another well-known voice has joined those urging him to put his wellbeing first. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has shared an emotional message asking the activist to end his hunger strike, saying that India still needs his guidance and leadership. Her appeal comes at a time when Wangchuk’s protest has entered another critical phase, with reports suggesting his health has deteriorated after more than two weeks without food. While Azmi firmly backed the cause he is fighting for, she also made it clear that the movement needs him healthy enough to continue the battle ahead. Her heartfelt message has quickly drawn attention online, expressing concern for Wangchuk’s health. Here’s what she said and why her appeal has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the ongoing protest.

Shabana Azmi’s emotional appeal to Sonam Wangchuk

Taking to Instagram, Shabana Azmi praised Sonam Wangchuk for standing up against what she described as injustice and truth. She said the country needs people like him and expressed pride in his commitment to the cause.

Sharing a photo of Sonam Wangchuk, she wrote on Instagram, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Aap jaise vyakti ki hamare desh ko bahut zaroorat hai . Aap nainsaafi ke khilaaf khade hain, sach ke liye khade hain ,humein aap par garv hain . Iss liye hum aapse binati karte hain ke aap apna fast tod dein kyun ke hamare vidyarthion ke liye aap ka marg darshan unka hausla badhata hai. Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai iss liye aapka sehatmand rehna zaroori hai. Hum aapke saath hain . Shabana Azmi”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

The actor requested Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying his guidance continues to inspire students across the country. She also emphasised that the struggle is a long one and that remaining healthy is essential if he is to continue leading it.

Why Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, as part of a protest demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including the recent NEET paper leak controversy.

The protesters have called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and have also demanded compensation for families affected by the alleged examination scandal. A peaceful march to Parliament has also been announced as part of the campaign which is scheduled for July 20, 2026.

According to reports, Wangchuk has lost around 8.5 kilograms since beginning the fast. Medical updates have raised concerns about muscle loss and increasing physical weakness.

As public concern grows and more prominent voices join the appeal, attention remains firmly fixed on whether Wangchuk will respond to these requests while continuing his campaign for change.