Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the whole nation has come together to fight against the battle to save people from the COVID19 crisis. Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have put together a concert 'I for India' in order to pay an ode to the frontline workers and raise funds for Give India Foundation and support those who are displaced by the novel Coronavirus. As per reports, Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma, among others will come together to perform and help Karan and Zoya raise funds and pay tribute to the frontline workers.

Both the filmmakers have been coordinating very well with several actors for weeks and finally have got almost everyone under one project 'I for India'. As it's a nationwide lockdown, actors will be recording their performances from their respective homes and sending across their acts to Zoya and Karan, who in turn, will put together everything for the fundraiser.

As per reports, the concert will be close to two hours. While Hrithik will sing Kishore Kumar's Yaarana song, he will also play during his performance as he has been taking piano lessons amid the lockdown and Alia Bhatt will be singing some of her popular songs.

This initiative comes days after American singer Lady Gaga got together some of the biggest names in the world to join in for a Global Citizen Campaign. The One World: Together at Home initiative got together celebrities like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, SRK, PeeCee, John Legend and others to hold small performances from their homes to raise money for COVID 19.