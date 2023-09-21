Home

Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam Seek Divine Blessings at Lalbaug Cha Raja – Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam went to the divine Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek holy blessings. - Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam Seek Divine Blessings at Lalbaug Cha Raja: Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking high on the success of his massy actioner Jawan. The Atlee directorial is being hailed not just for its high-octane action, grand VFX and music, but also the universal message of speaking against injustice in society. Shah Rukh portrayed a dual role in the movie and his new avatar was hailed by fans. The actor has always conveyed the message of humanity and communal harmony through his films. Going by practicing what he preaches, SRK went to pray at Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganpati (Lord Ganesha’s name symbolising the Lord of Ganas i.e. the attendants of Lord Shiva) along with his son AbRam Khan.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN, ABRAM KHAN’s VIRAL VIDEOS FROM LALBAUG CHA RAJA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

King Khan and AbRam at #LalbaugchaRaja today ❤️ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/CAlnyE9qus — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 21, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN, ABRAM AND POOJA DADLANI VISIT LALBAUG CHA RAJA

Shah Rukh was seen donning a white kurta-pyjama and black sunglasses, reminding of his look from Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. His younger son AbRam accompanied him as she wore a red kurta. The father son duo bowed down to Lord Ganesha’s idol and prayed with folded hands. Lalbaug Cha Raja is considered as the supreme deity and king by devotees who acts as the protector against evil forces. SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani also came along with him and AbRam. Pooja looked graceful in a simple yellow salwar-suit as she smiled while visiting Lalbaug Cha Raja. The place of worship is famous due to the Lord Ganesha idol at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Devotees have been worshiping here on Ganesh Chaturthi since 1934.

This Ganesh Chaturthi is definitely special for Shah Rukh and his family. His Jawan became the second biggest blockbuster after Pathaan. His daughter Suhana Khan’s romantic comedy The Archies is also slated to release in December first week.

