Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta recreated Shah Rukh Khan's song at Alanna Panday's wedding celebrations.

SRK Smiles as Ahaan Panday-Karan Mehta Recreate ‘Koi Hero Yahan’: Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s dreamy wedding is an event to remember. Pictures and videos from the fun celebrations and wedding rituals are breaking the internet. Recently a clip of Ananya dancing to Saat Samundar Paar with cousin Ahaan and Dad Chunky Panday went viral. The song is from Chunky’s action-drama Vishwatma (1992), co-starring Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Bharti. Ananya also shared post wedding video clips of Alanna and Ivor. Now, in a new video from the grand celebrations, Ahaan and Karan Mehta can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song as he smiles at them while being one of the guests at the wedding.

CHECK OUT AHAAN PANDAY-KARAN MEHTA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM ALANNA PANDAY’S WEDDING:

Ahaan Panday & Karan Mehta perform on the song ‘I’m the best’ infront of the Man himself ♥️🔥#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IZ5M9vn9K5 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 16, 2023

AHAAN PANDAY-KARAN MEHTA GROOVE TO SRK’S SONG

In the video that is being hailed by netizens, Ahaan and Karan are seen grooving to Koi Hero Yahan from Yes Boss (1997), starring Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla in pivotal characters. As they danced with full energy the wedding guests cheered for them. Amid claps and whistles, Ahaan and Karan went closer to SRK and Gauri Khan present at the wedding. In the few seconds appearance, the power couple can be seen smiling as they seem impressed by Karan and Ahaan’s performance. The Pathaan actor could not be spotted by the paparazzi while entering the venue. Shah Rukh has been moving around Mumbai stealthily, avoiding paparazzi, as reported by Hindustan Times. His car’s backseat is usually covered with dark curtains so no one can get a look. Netizens hailed the dance performance of Karan and Ahaan and were delighted to see SRK present at the wedding.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The actor also has a cameo in Salaman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer actioner Tiger 3.

