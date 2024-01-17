Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Aims for Another Record-Breaking Year With Three New Projects? Here’s What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan Aims for Another Record-Breaking Year With Three New Projects? Here’s What We Know

Various reports claim that SRK is likely to announce three movies in 2024. However, an official statement on the same is yet to be made by the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan to announce three upcoming films.

Shah Rukh Khan has already captivated fans with three superhits, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. With three blockbusters in one year, it is now, according to a report by HT, likely that SRK will make an announcement of three movies in the first month of 2024. However, an official statement by the actor is yet to be made. A while ago, the actor jetted off to London with his family to enjoy their New Year’s vacation.

Trending Now

As per HT sources, the actor flew to London along with his wife Gauri and his kids to enjoy the new year. The source claims that after the vacation, the actor will discuss the plan for his upcoming movies and his next move as well. The source said, “He is really happy with how his year has gone by as his hard work paid off well, and the films are making a mark at the box office. He wanted to spend some quality time with his family. So, he flew to London for a short break for the New Year celebration.”

You may like to read

The insider also revealed that the actor will also make an announcement regarding the next three upcoming movies in 2024. The source said that the actor will make the announcement in the first month of 2024. The source added, “Everyone in the industry is looking forward and is excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next. However, one thing is certain and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience.”

Meanwhile, 2023 turned out to be the big year for SRK after three of his movies, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, were released. The first movie by the actor that went to the big screens was Pathaan, which was released on January 25, 2023. Also, this marked SRK’s return after 4 years as the actor was last seen in Zero released in 2018. Post Pathaan’s release, King Khan’s next release was Jawan, which hit the big screens on September 07, 2023. Later in December, SRK’s latest movie Dunki was released.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.