Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, And Kareena Kapoor Shake a Leg to ‘Deewangi Deewangi,’ Netizens Ask ‘Yeh School Hai’ – WATCH

Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwary Rai-Abhishek, Kareena Kapoor and KJo danced to Om Shanti Om's song 'Deewangi Deewangi' at their kids annual function event on Friday - WATCH

Bollywood’s A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar, graced the annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Friday. At the event, Kareena’s son Taimur, Abhishek Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor’s children Misha-Zain, and Karan Johar’s twins Yash-Roohi performed. The kids definitely won over everyone’s hearts with their impeccable performances.

A video featuring B-town celebrities having fun, dancing together, and giving the yearly event a cinematic feel has been making the rounds on the internet. Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Kareena, and Karan, among others, danced to the ‘Deewangi Deewangi‘ song from ‘Om Shanti Om’ at the event.

SRK, Abhishek-Aishwarya Dance at Annual School Event – WATCH

The video went viral in no time as all the Bollywood buffs expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Kya baat hai.” Another user wrote, “Very nice to see the parents having fun.” The third user jokingly asked, “Yeh school hai ya kids Filmfare awards?.”

Another video showed Kareena, a delighted mother, filming her son Taimur Ali Khan when he gave an incredible performance. AbRam, the son of SRK and Gauri, also captured hearts with his performance. He mimicked the famous stride of Shah Rukh Khan while performing. Sitting in the crowd, Shah Rukh and Gauri practically beaming with delight at their child’s performance. Other celebrity parents who attended the annual event were Shahid Kapoor-Mira and Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh.

For the unversed, Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter were also present at the event. The duo made their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama ‘The Archies’ on Netflix.

