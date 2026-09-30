Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have responded to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s notice over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, which the regulator alleged amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala. The notices, issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, sought explanations and documents from the actors regarding the campaign.
According to ANI, Tukaram Mundhe revealed, “Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further.”
This is a developing story.
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