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SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to Maharashtra FDA Tukaram Mundhe’s notice over Vimal Elaichi ad: ‘Two of them…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have responded to a notice issued by Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe over their association with a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The actors have shared their responses as the matter draws attention.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 30, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to Maharashtra FDA Tukaram Mundhe's notice over Vimal Elaichi ad: 'Two of them...'
SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to Tukaram Mundhe's notice over Vimal Elaichi ad (PC: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have responded to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s notice over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, which the regulator alleged amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala. The notices, issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, sought explanations and documents from the actors regarding the campaign.

According to ANI, Tukaram Mundhe revealed, “Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further.”

Read more: Preity Zinta leaves fans surprised in ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, shows support for Maharashtra FDA Commissioner amid his food safety crackdown

This is a developing story. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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