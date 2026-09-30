SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to Maharashtra FDA Tukaram Mundhe’s notice over Vimal Elaichi ad: ‘Two of them…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have responded to a notice issued by Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe over their association with a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The actors have shared their responses as the matter draws attention.

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SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to Tukaram Mundhe's notice over Vimal Elaichi ad (PC: Instagram)

The controversy around the Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff has moved to its next stage. After the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration issued show-cause notices to the three actors over the advertisement, the regulator has now received responses from all of them. The latest update was shared by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who also revealed that two of the actors had asked for a hearing. Those hearings have now been completed, putting the matter back in the regulator’s hands.

SRK, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff respond to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe notice

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that responses from Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have been received in connection with the Vimal Elaichi advertisement. Two of the three actors also requested a hearing, and those hearings were completed on Monday.

According to ANI, Tukaram Mundhe revealed, “Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further.” The commissioner did not disclose which two actors had requested the hearings. The FDA will now examine the responses and decide on the next course of action.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over Vimal advertisement, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, “Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing… pic.twitter.com/0MV5yNtNua — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026

The development comes after reports earlier in September 2026 suggested that Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff had responded while Shah Rukh Khan’s reply was still awaited. The latest update confirms that the regulator has now received responses from all three.

Why did Maharashtra FDA issue notices over Vimal Elaichi ad?

The Maharashtra FDA issued notices to the three actors (Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff) in August 2026 over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. According to the regulator, the advertisement could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala (product prohibited in Maharashtra).

The notice reads, “Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006.”

The FDA questioned the use of the Vimal branding in the advertisement, saying it could create an association with the pan masala brand. The actors were asked to explain their involvement and why action should not be taken against them.

The notices also asked for information related to the endorsements, including contracts and other details concerning the advertising campaign. The FDA had directed the actors to stop participating in the campaign and remove promotional material from their official social media accounts.

The FDA has not announced a final decision or penalty against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn or Tiger Shroff. For now, the Vimal Elaichi advertisement controversy remains under regulatory consideration, with the Maharashtra FDA to decide the next step.