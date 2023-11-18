Shah Rukh Khan And David Beckham’s Intimate Dinner Pic Leaves Fans in an Awe, Says ‘Two Favourites in One Frame’

Home

SRK took to Instagram and dropped a priceless picture with David Beckham from an intimate dinner hosted at his bungalow Mannat on Thursday night.

Finally, the wait is over! A picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan with football legend David Beckham is out and undoubtedly it is no less than a feast for the fans’ eyes. A while ago, SRK took to Instagram and dropped a priceless picture with Beckham from an intimate dinner hosted at his bungalow Mannat on Thursday night.

Sharing the picture, SRK also heaped praises on “icon” Beckham. “Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature,” he captioned the post.

In no time, Bollywood lovers and football fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the two. “Iconic picture,” a social media user commented. “Favourites in frame together,” another one wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Private Dinner For David Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Beckham was on on a three-day visit to India as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. He has had a hectic India visit. First, he attended the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand and then he was spotted at a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. Besides this, Beckham also joined actor Sara Ali Khan for a conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai. Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut, was also present at the venue where he interacted with the legend.

Looking at this schedule, SRK had the best possible advice in store for Beckham, and he asked him to “get some sleep”. “Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham,” SRK added.

As Beckham concluded his India visit, he dropped a reel on his Instagram. The video features his memorable time spent in the nation. “Incredible to finally visit this amazing country… it’s been such a special few days visiting local communities and children’s initiatives with @unicefindia, as well as attending the Cricket World Cup with @sachintendulkar as @unicef global ambassadors I can’t wait to come back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Considered one of the best footballers of all time, Beckham has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them between the years 1996 and 2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

(Inputs: ANI)

