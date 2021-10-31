On Saturday, Aryan Khan is released from Arthur Road Jail. He was released after 25 days. Just before a few days from Diwali, Aryan reunited with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat. Aryan was given bail on Thursday but due to legal formalities, it took time to release him finally.Also Read - Over 10 Mobile Phones Stolen From People Gathered At Arthur Road Jail, Mannat To See Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have planned to have put their son's safety first before anything else. SRK's bodyguard Ravi Sigh has been constantly by side, similarly Aryan too will have a bodyguard soon. According to Bollywoodlife, a source of the family revealed "Shah Rukh is shaken. He's wondering if things would have gone to this level if there was a bodyguard with Aryan, who took care of him. Just like he has Ravi, who has been guarding him, SRK now is looking to appoint one for Aryan asap."

SRK and Gauri's friend Juhi Chawla is a friend everyone needs. Aryan's bail surety was signed by her. Aryan also had to sign certain clauses. He has also been asked to submit his passport as well. Along with this, Aryan has to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM.

As per a few reports, SRK and Gauri have grounded Aryan for two to three months. He has also been barred from attending parties and night-outs or get-togethers.