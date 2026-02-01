Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans wedding happened because of Neelam Kothari? Actress reveals being their...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s wedding happened because of Neelam Kothari? Actress reveals being their…

Neelam Kothari reveals being the cupid of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's wedding. Read what she said.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's wedding happened because of Neelam Kothari? Actress reveals being their...

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we often hear stories of many iconic pairs; however, there are some couples whose love stories are more filmy than filmy scripts. One such example of this is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Standing through the test of time over three decades, they are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. In a recent interview, actress Neelam Kothari made a revelation about their journey and shared that she played a major role in bringing the superstar couple together.

Neelam Kothari’s surprising confession

Recently, Neelam graced the stage of Indian Idol during its special ‘Season of Love’ celebrations, where she made a candid confession that caught everyone off guard. The actress revealed a little-known secret behind Bollywood’s most iconic love story, claiming she played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s romance.

As the promo shows, Neelam revealed, “A few months back, Shah Rukh was telling me, ‘You know, Neelam, one of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you.’”

How Neelam became an unexpected matchmaker

Further, Neelam Kothari said that Shah Rukh Khan told her, “He was telling me that when I was doing films, he was a big fan, and Gauri was also a big fan. So both of them used to watch my films together. So that’s how the romance started. They went to watch Neelam’s film together, and I did not know that.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She added, “So one of the reasons Shah Rukh and Gauri are together is because of me.”

Neelam Kothari further revealed that she wasn’t about being their matchmaker.

Who is Neelam Kothari?

Being one of the top actresses at one point, Neelam has worked in many blockbuster films. She is best known for her roles in romantic and family dramas like Ilzaam, Love 86, and Hatya. Speaking of work, she was last seen in the OTT series Bollywood Wives. She also graced Akshay Kumar’s quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by him, alongside her BFFs Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.