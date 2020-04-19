Indian actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra participated in the One World: Together at Home concert which was run by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organisation (WHO). More than 100 artistes all across the world took part in the concert, explained the situation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and thanked the healthcare frontline workers and others who are working tirelessly for the welfare of people. While SRK talked about the condition in India, PC highlighted the situation at refugee camps. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Heart-Melting Reminder to Care For 'Stray And Abandoned Animals' Amid COVID-19

In her 50 seconds speech, the global ambassador and former Miss World talked about how we have to walk together with everyone in this crisis and think of those ’70 million people within camps and shelters around the world.’ The actor mentioned how social distancing is the key to fight COVID-19 but at these refugee camps, it’s not possible to practice social distancing. She said, “I have witnessed first hand some of the overcrowded and unliveable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, for these specific communities, the means are basic – healthcare, clean water, sanitation.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Donates 25,000 PPE Kits For Frontline Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says we Have to 'Protect Humanity'

In his speech, SRK highlighted what he’s doing to fight the pandemic and how it’s high to come together in the worldwide crisis. The popular actor said, “India is facing one of the greatest challenges in our history. With a population of over a billion citizens, the spread of COVID-19 is bound to have a negative impact on the country like it’s impacting the rest of the world. Battling this crisis is going to take its toll and this is the time to take action. Right now, I am working with a team of people to provide protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hospitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world has to… must come together. So, find out how you can contact the world and private sector leaders and ask them to continue to contribute to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund so they can continue to help the hardest-hit areas. India, planet Earth… tonight – we are one world. I love you. Stay strong!”

The lineup at the concert was curated by Lady Gaga. It included Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Jameela Jamil, Andra Day, Niall Horan, Adam Lambert, John Legend-Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Celine Dion, Usher, Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Pharell Williams, Amy Poehler, Ellen DeGeneres, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Idris Elba-Sabrina Elba, David Beckham-Victoria Beckham, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Smith, Matthew McConaughey and Shawn Mendes among others popular stars.