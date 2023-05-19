Home

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to Feature in Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Stardom’

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh are all set to feature in Stardom, a directorial debut of Aryan Khan.

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan, has been making headlines as he ventures into writing and directing. Exciting news has emerged regarding his directorial debut, a six-episode series titled Stardom, which may feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. According to a recent report by Peeping Moon, the details about the cast of the series, which revolves around the entertainment industry, are still under wraps.

However, there are rumors that the series will showcase a mix of young, promising actors and well-known personalities such as Gautami Kapoor, who is renowned for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.

An undisclosed source revealed to the news portal that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh will make appearances in different episodes, playing small but significant roles that contribute to the progression of the story. These cameo roles are said to be special, and both actors are excited to work on them under the direction of Aryan Khan.

The highly anticipated web series will reportedly follow the journey of a group of aspiring actors as they strive to achieve their dreams in the glamorous world of Bollywood. It will delve into their personal lives, exploring various aspects such as relationships, and the challenges of balancing their aspirations and ambitions. The series promises to be a captivating mix of humor, drama, and grittiness.

Aryan Khan has co-written the screenplay for Stardom with Bilal Siddiqui, known for his work on the web series Bard of Blood.

In addition to directing the show in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan will also serve as the showrunner. Principal photography for Stardom is scheduled to begin on May 27.

