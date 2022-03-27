Mumbai: With new announcements or impending film looks, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been throwing their fans into a flurry. King Khan did just that when he posted a photo from the sets of Pathan on his social media. There’s more good news for fans as Zero actor prepares to conclude his Spain shoot and return to India. Salman Khan’s appearance as Tiger in SRK’s ‘Pathan‘ has been completed, and now it’s Pathan’s chance to repay the same by making his debut on the ‘Tiger 3.’Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Abs Make Official Comeback in New Twitter Photo: 'Apps Aur Abs Sab Bana Dalunga'

Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming his part in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in June, according to an ETimes report. Not only will SRK appear in the movie, but the two will be seen together in the scene. While Salman has already finished filming for his portions in Pathan, SRK will soon begin filming for his segment in Tiger 3. According to the report, the Khans' Tiger 3 shoot will take place in Mumbai in June, according to sources linked to the project.

The king of romance is expected to return from Spain in April and begin work on Rajkummar Hirani's untitled project. Bhaijaan will begin filming for Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in the meantime. "The Tiger 3 moment with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about long after the film's release, the sequence in Pathaan will follow the same pattern," the source revealed.

Watch this space for more updates on SRK and Bhaijaan!