Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to Star in Upcoming Movie ‘King’: Check Details

Father daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are all set to share the screen for their upcoming movie King. Read details here...

Father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are all set to feature in an upcoming film which will be directed by Suhoy Ghosh. It would be Suhana’s debut appearance on the big screen. According to a report claimed by Pinkvilla, the movie will be named King. Shah Rukh Khan will allegedly begin production of the film in January 2024. An undisclosed member from the production informed the portal, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller.”

King’s Shoot To Start In Early January 2024

It has been confirmed the production for King is in full motion, and nonstop filming might begin by early January 2024. Reportedly, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is working on the pre-production of the film and has also finished writing for the action-packed thriller for his viewers.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s Movie King to Have This Plot

The reports suggested, “The action sequences in King will have a very different essence than what Shah Rukh Khan has been doing in movies like Pathaan and Jawan. With multiple chase sequences, the movie gets more elegant. The central plot, on the other hand, is emotional and driven by the story. It contains a lot of unexpected twists and turns, which is why Sujoy has been given the job of directing,” an undisclosed person stated.

Shah Rukh Khan will appear with his daughter for the first time in King directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahani fame. Red Chillies Entertainment and filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment are producing the film.

SRK’s and Suhana Khan Work Front

Suhana Khan will be making her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies that will release on 7 December 2023. Meanwhile, following the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is aiming for a hat-trick in 2023 with Dunki. The actor prepares for the December 22 release of Rajkumar Hirani’s film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.