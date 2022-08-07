Shah Rukh Khan viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to Mumbai on Sunday evening with his sons – Aryan Khan and Abram Khan, was visibly upset and furious when a fan tried to force himself and take a selfie with him at the airport. A video of the superstar is now going viral on social media in which SRK is seen shrugging off when a man holds his hand while trying to take a quick selfie with him. The internet is amazed to see how Aryan behaved and immediately came to his father’s rescue.Also Read - Unseen Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Punjabi Song 'Na Ja' Goes Viral, Fans Go Gaga Over King Khan's 'Perfect' Moves- Watch

His boys accompanied SRK and while he usually makes it a point to make a hush-hush entry or exit, the three Khans simply walked together as paparazzi kept clicking them this time. As they walked out of the airport, a tall man, dressed in a fancy black T-shirt, held on to SRK’s left hand, leaving him completely off-guard. The actor looked at him furiously but Aryan jumped in and handled the situation. He came close to his father, tapped his back and calmed him down. Also Read - Alia Bhatt on Giving Advice to Shah Rukh Khan For His Box Office Failures: 'He is Magic...'

Check the viral video of Aryan Khan protecting his father at the airport:

The little Abram was also left shocked as the incident took place. The internet is now full of praises for Aryan. Most people can relate to how he acted like an elder son, protected his father, and also calmed him down, thereby saving any ruckus at the airport in the family’s name. Check a few tweets here:

regardless of the fact that he was with his family and dragging him by his hands isn’t affordable at any cost. He has a personal life too. in my own personal opinion, it is against etiquettes. Imhappy how Shah and Aryan carried away ❤@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/jWICcMKIAr — libz ✨ (@libzsrk) August 7, 2022

big responsibilities on young shoulders Papa’s only fear was shadow of his stardom affecting them ..Son is aware of that, wisely knows how patiently & calmly he has deal. The Elder son is always there to protect papa & family, no matter what he has to go through #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/DWMKPoQkbD — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) August 7, 2022

Meanwhile, SRK’s fans are excited to see him in three big entertainers back-to-back. The actor has got films with big banners lined up for release starting next year. Pathaan with YRF, Jawaan with Atlee and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani – all the movies have been announced and the shootings have begun. SRK is also rumoured to be seen in a special role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy starter Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to hit the screens on September 19.