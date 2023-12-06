Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Answer to a Troll Calling His Films Potty is as ‘Golden’ as His Existence

Shah Rukh Khan just took a troll heads on during an #AskSRK session on Twitter. He once again showed how he never shies away from putting people in their places.

Shah Rukh Khan trolls back a troll (Photo by Drishti Mohan for india.com)

Shah Rukh Khan viral tweet: Shah Rukh Khan, arguably, is the boss of Bollywood. He is popular as Don, Badshah, Pathaan and Jawan in the Indian film industry and has lived up to all these titles with his sheer presence both on and off the screen. In his latest #AskSRK session on Twitter, the actor once again proved he’s every bit the king he’s celebrated as. SRK showed how to take down a bully once in a while as someone wrote a nasty tweet to him and called his films ‘ta**i’.

The actor’s next film, Dunki is ready to hit the screens as the big Christmas release this year. He was holding his regular fun session with fans when a troll decided to demean his hardwork and wrote how his last two films didn’t deserve the success that they got at the Box Office. Except that it wasn’t really a constructive criticism but almost an abusive statement. The troll who goes by the name ‘Uthishth Bharat’ on X, wrote: “Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two ta**i movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden ta**i from #Bollywood #AskSrk 😬😬😬 (sic).” The person’s derogatory tweet didn’t even mention the correct name of the film but SRK didn’t care and gave back in his style.

Shah Rukh highlighted how he usually tries to avoid such abuses on social media but only this time he made an exception. The superstar said, “Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon (sic).” Check the viral tweet here:

SRK has always shown that he’s a well-read, passionate, and learned individual. He has spoken on films, religion, life, family and setbacks on public platforms. The actor has always made it a point to acknowledge and reciprocate the kind of love he receives from his audience every step of the way. Once he called himself ‘the last of the superstars’ and no one argued with the statement. His magnetic presence is not limited to the screens and he has been charming his way into the hearts of people for over 30 years now. Disagreement with his choice of cinema or his performances doesn’t justify demeaning him on public platforms. And trust SRK to put you in your place everytime you try to do that!

