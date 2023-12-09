Home

Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Siddharth Anand’s Fighter Teaser, Says ‘Only Thing More Beautiful Than Hrithik -Deepika…’

Fighter Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan has applauded Hrithik and Deepika's recently released Fighter's teaser. Also, the king khan has praise director Siddharth Anand's humour. Fighter is set to hit the big screens in January next year.

SRK gave a huge shout-out to Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter teaser.

The teaser for the highly anticipated 2024 film Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, was released on December 8, 2023, receiving immense appreciation from fans. However, it was not just fans who appreciated the teaser; Bollywood’s King Khan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, also came forward to give a huge shout-out to the Deepika and Hrithik-starrer film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan lauded the lead actors in the film—Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Also, King Khan praised the director of the film, Siddharth Anand, for his ‘sense of humour’.

In a tweet, SRK expressed, “The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’ you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet Here:

The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off! https://t.co/lm7fAPbbG9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2023

This isn’t the first time SRK has praised Siddharth Anand’s film; in August, he tweeted, “Wow this threesome of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is looking awesome. All the best Duggu (Hrithik’s nickname) and Sid (film’s director Siddharth Anand). Keep winning the fights, both of you…With love.”

Take a look here:

Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love. https://t.co/kwT5fjBac8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

About Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Fighter promises a captivating storyline that skillfully blends heart-pounding action with intense patriotism. Also, the movie goes beyond being a tribute; it’s a jubilant commemoration of the valour and courage exemplified by the Indian Air Force.

Hrithik plays the lead role as he steps into the shoes of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, whereas Deepika on the other hand will portray the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. And finally, Anil Kapoor will star as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Apart from these three actors, the film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Coming back to the action-thriller film Fighter’s teaser, the 1-minute 13-second teaser is enough to keep the audience hooked to their seats in the theatre when the film is released. Further, the teaser gives a sneak peek of high-octane action done by the Indian Air Force officers. Recognized as India’s inaugural airborne action film, the movie is brought to you by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures. Lastly, the film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

