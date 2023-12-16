Home

Shah Rukh Khan Beams With Love And Joy After Son AbRam Recreates His Iconic Hand Pose – Watch SRK’s Priceless Reaction

Shah Rukh Khan is one proud father after his son AbRam recreated his iconic hand pose at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event on Friday - WATCH

Seeing their kids take centre stage at a school celebration is the most memorable thing for parents. Actor Shah Rukh Khan experienced something similar on Friday night. At his youngest son’s school’s annual day celebration, AbRam gave a lovely performance that surely drew applause. AbRam was seen hugging a classmate in the viral video. Interestingly, when AbRam said, “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” the Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge tune started playing in the background. The filmy twist did not end here. AbRam did not forget to imitate his father’s signature SRK pose before giving hugs to his classmates. How cute!

Shah Rukh, Gauri, and Suhana Khan were among the audience who cheered the loudest for him. They were smiling when AbRam went up on stage. The Dunki actor was observed applauding and waiving the entire time. Suhana was also observed capturing brief moments from the occasion on her phone.

WATCH Shah Rukh Khan’s Priceless Reaction to AbRam’s Act:

For the school function, Shah Rukh had a clean-shaven appearance. He was dressed in black slacks and a white shirt. Suhana Khan, who recently made her acting debut in The Archies, sat next to him. She had a stunning Indian appearance just like her mother Gauri. The mother-daughter looked stunning in a suit and bindi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction video went viral in no time. His fans and followers dropped heart-eyes and hearts for him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “AbRam is adorable imitating dad’s pose! When SRK and Gauri smile at each other. Lovely moments!! (sic).” Another user wrote, “Omgosh, I want to cry!! Our little Prince did Papa’s pose!! (sic).”

Check Viral Reactions:

The cutest thing ever I saw today ❤️#SRK https://t.co/kcwkQJgMQD — Ashney Rebello (@AsnimRebello) December 15, 2023

Abram can do SRK pose so naturally. — Jabz (@iamzab) December 15, 2023

Omgosh, I want to cry!! Our little Prince did Papa’s pose!! — (@Devoted2SRK58) December 15, 2023

Osm chote SRK — Choudhary Mushahid (@Choudha04978577) December 16, 2023

Shah Rukh and Gauri became parents to AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy. After the birth of his son in 2013, he gave an explanation of the significance of AbRam in a media interview.

On the work front, SRK has been sharing updates from his upcoming film ‘Dunki,’ which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, will open in theaters on December 21, 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

