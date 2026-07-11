Shah Rukh Khan becomes sole owner of Delhi home where he lived with Gauri after marriage, pays Rs…

A property linked to Shah Rukh Khan's early married life has a new chapter as the Bollywood superstar secures complete ownership through a high-value real estate deal.

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Shah Rukh Khan becomes sole owner of Delhi home (PC: Instagram)

Some homes are more than just expensive properties. They carry memories that remain special even after decades and now “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan has made one such emotional investment by becoming the sole owner of the Delhi house where he and Gauri Khan started their married life. While the superstar owns several luxurious properties across India and abroad, this South Delhi residence holds a unique place in the couple’s personal journey. The latest property deal has attracted attention not only because of its value but also because of its deep emotional connection with Shah Rukh and Gauri’s early years together.

Shah Rukh Khan completes Rs 37 crore property deal

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has purchased the second and third floors of a residential property in South Delhi’s upscale Panchsheel Park area for nearly Rs 37 crore. The actor already owned the basement and first floor of the building. With this latest purchase, he has now become the sole owner of the entire property.

The house is spread across a massive 1,200-square-yard plot, which is approximately 10,800 square feet. Reports also state that the land has an estimated value of around Rs 34,260 per square foot, making it one of the premium residential properties in the capital.

A home filled with memories of SRK and Gauri’s first steps into marriage

The Panchsheel Park house is much more than a real estate investment for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. It was the first home where the couple began their married life after tying the knot in October 1991 before shifting permanently to Mumbai.

Both Shah Rukh and Gauri were born and raised in Delhi. The city witnessed the beginning of their love story before Shah Rukh moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting dreams. Years later, despite owning Mannat in Mumbai and several international properties, the Delhi residence continues to hold emotional value for the family.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s enduring love story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (earlier Chhibber) first met in Delhi as teenagers in 1984. Despite facing challenges because of their different religious backgrounds, the couple continued their relationship and eventually married on October 25, 1991. Their wedding included a court marriage, a Hindu ceremony and a traditional Nikah to honour both families.

Today, they are among Bollywood’s most admired couples. Along with raising their three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, they have also built a successful production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming action thriller King, produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and will mark the first time Shah Rukh shares screen space with daughter Suhana Khan in a feature film.

Alongside this father-daughter duo, the official ensemble cast has been locked with a stellar lineup of confirmed actors. Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the ruthless main antagonist, with mom-to-be Deepika Padukone appearing in a pivotal role. The star-studded squad further features Bollywood icons like Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi, alongside rising talents Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.