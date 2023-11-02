Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Life Lessons By Superstar That Can Be Preserved In Your Diary Forever

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Life Lessons By Superstar That Can Be Preserved In Your Diary Forever

Shah Rukh Khan is a great master of his art. He provides an innovative viewpoint on overcoming obstacles and seizing life's possibilities - Here are 5 life lessons by the King Khan of Bollywood!

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Life Lessons By Superstar That Can Be Preserved In Your Diary Forever

Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday: It is King Khan’s 58th birthday and we are just still in awe of his charm. Shah Rukh Khan is arguably one of the most loved actors. He has taken up versatile characters throughout his career. From a super-passionate lover boy in Deewana to a lost sweetheart in ‘Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa’. From a psycho lover in ‘Darr’ to a giving lover in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho.’ From the angry husband in ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to a pacifying therapist in ‘Dear Zindagi’. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to refer to 2023 as Shah Rukh Khan’s return year after his action-thriller Pathaan, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever, lured audiences back into theatres. The actor played two roles in his most recent film, Jawan, which was directed by Atlee and released on September 7. He has done it all!

Trending Now

Now even though he is a king of romance, there are different shades to it and every time he plays that on the screen, his fans get convinced! There have been many films where SRK just utters a dialogue and you end up believing in love and life all over again. Here are some dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan which reinstall the faith in emotions every time you watch the film:

You may like to read

Shah Rukh Khan has been doing various movies like Dear Zindagi, Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and his blockbuster films Jawan and Pathaan. We love the way Shah Rukh Khan is taking up the roles that he truly wants and is not just playing to the galleries. However one cannot actually get over the dialogues of his previous films somehow.

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan!

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.