Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: It is Bollywood Badshah's 56th birthday and we are just still in awe with his charm. Shah Rukh Khan has been arguably one of the most loved actors. He has taken up versatile characters throughout his career. From a super- passionate lover boy in Deewana to lost sweetheart in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa. From a psycho lover in Darr to a giving lover in Kal Ho Na Ho. From the angry husband in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to a pacifying therapist in Dear Zindagi. He has done it all! Now even though he is a king of romance, there are different shades to it and every time he plays that on the screen, his fans get convinced!

There have been many films where Shah Rukh Khan just utters a dialogue and you end up believing in love and life all over again. Here are some dialogues and quotes by Shah Rukh Khan which reinstalls the faith in emotions every time you see him onscreen.

Life Lessons to Learn From Shah Rukh Khan:

-Shah Rukh Khan was once quoted: "Learn to laugh at yourself, at every chance you get. If you manage to learn to not take yourself seriously, no matter how big you become, you'll instantly disarm life's power to beat you down."

-“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble.”

-“It is not special to be special, it is special to be ordinary and go on.”

–“A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Salman Khan will also feature in the film. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after the failure of his 2018 project, Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

However one cannot actually get over the dialogues of SRK’s previous films somehow. Well, we have just shared some of the most cherished dialougues of SRK here. Post your favourite ones in the comment section below.

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!