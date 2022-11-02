Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: As Bollywood’s Romance King turns an year younger, a revisit at one of his iconic movies, Swades – We The People. Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s loss became a career defining choice for Shah Rukh Khan. Ashutosh Gowariker initially wanted Aamir and Hrithik to play Mohan Bhargav in Swades. But due to their professional commitments the SRK ended up playing one of the most grounded on-screen characters. The film transports you to the forgotten parallel universe of rural heartland that also exists among us. Ashutosh Gowariker’s engaging storytelling and Ballu Saluja’s crisp and compact editing make Swades a compelling watch.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Folds Hands And Thanks The Sea of Fans From Balcony, Watch Viral Video on His Birthday

SHAH RUKH KHAN PLAYED MOHAN BHARGAV BEFORE BRAHMASTRA

Gowariker goes a step ahead of his Academy-Awards nominee Lagaan, by depicting the present-day realities of India. Shah Rukh made a brave attempt by getting out of his comfort zone and essaying a NASA scientist in the musical-social-drama. Gowariker’s poetic screenplay co-written by Brahmastra fame Ayan Mukerji aptly dramatizes the lead protagonist’s inner-conflicts and perspectives through songs without getting preachy. Screenwriters Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe, Amin Hajee, Charlotte Whitby – Coles and Yashdeep Nigudkarhave done a fine job while contributing to the cohesiveness of the narrative. Also Read - Dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan That'll Make You Fall in Love With Him... Phir Se!

SWADES IS A SUBTLE COMMENTARY ON INDIA’S SOCIAL COMPLEXITIES AND CHALLENGES

One of the strongest USPs of Swades is that it never deviates from its plot. SRK’s understated performance as Mohan Bhargav is convincing as you end up relating with his character throughout the movie. Swades is not just a story on coming back to the roots and working for rural welfare. But it’s a film that reminds you about the things you left behind in pursuit of materialism and ambition. Gowariker makes a subtle commentary on India’s social paradigm comprising casteism, class-struggle, poverty, unemployment, corruption, etc. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Halloween Party: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Trolled For There Look Where As Karan Tejaswi Steal The Show

RAM-LEELA SKIT IN SWADES DOES JUST TO RAMCHARITMANAS AND LORD RAM’S GLORY

The best part about Swades is the screen-time and portrayal of its female lead at par with Bollywood reigning superstar. While other actors shy away in doing films that have an equal scope for the female lead, Shah Rukh’s movies always have had strong women characters. Former Miss India International, Gayatri Joshi essayed Geeta teacher with utmost sincerity. Her dialogue delivery and expressions in her debut showcase her commitment to the craft. Gayatri and Shah Rukh’s on-screen chemistry showcases the unsaid romantic tension between Mohan and Geeta as they exchange passionate and intense gaze. Gayatri’s lip sync and transformation as Goddess Sita in Pal Pal Hai Bhaari, a Ram-Leela skit in the film is one of the most aesthetically shot sequences. The song does justice to the soul of Goswami Tulsidas’s epic literature Ramcharitmanas and has a mystic feel to it. The moral message of getting rid of your inner-Ravana is conveyed in the most nuanced way through SRK’s Mohan Bhargav that gives goosebumps.

MOHAN BHARGAV’S BOND WITH KAVERI AMMA WILL REMIND YOU OF YOUR OWN GRANDPARENTS

A R Rahman’s music and Javed Akhtar’s lyrics are the soul of Swades. Shah Rukh and Makrand Deshpande’s wandering quest in Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi is one of the rarest songs that helps in the narrative build-up and isn’t there just for the heck of a music number. Late actor Kishri Ballal as Kaveri Amma is one of the most poignantly written and portrayed characters on the Indian celluloid. Mohan’s relationship with Kaveri Amma is surreal for all those who lost their loved ones, especially grandmother and nanny who once did selflessly cared for us. Also, late actor Rajesh Vivek as Nivaaran Dayal Srivastava and Daya Shankar Pandey as Mela Ram hit the bull’s eye with their acting prowess.

Swades takes you back to the cinematic experience that once blended art with real life human complexities. A film worth watching that recreates the vision once executed by legends like Bimal Roy, Raj Kapoor, BR Chopra and Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and Swades, check out this space at India.com.