Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan turns 56, his home Mannat has been decked up lights since his birthday eve yesterday. The actor and his family have other reasons to celebrate too, like his son Aryan Khan returning home after spending almost a month in jail over a drugs case, and also the upcoming Diwali festival. The lights are expected to stay up till after the festivals and Aryan Khan's birthday.

A video shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani showed SRK's residence located in Bandra well lit up. Every floor of the house was decorated with twinkling golden lights.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday is being celebrated today on November 2 and his eldest son Aryan’s birthday falls on November 13.

Many SRK fans commented on the post with appreciation for how beautiful the house looked in the video and pictures.

“Iski kya jarurat hai ek phunk maar le saari duniya jagmag karegi (What is the need of lights when he can light up the world with a puff of air),” a fan commented.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Mannat Or Jannat (heaven)”. “Mannat toh jannat ban gaya (Mannat has become a heaven),” a user said. Another person commented saying, “Beautiful happy bday and diwali.”