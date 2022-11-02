As Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 2, his daughter and actress Suhana Khan expressed how much her father means to her. Suhana shared a timeless childhood photo of her, Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan Khan. She greeted her father and wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend.” She added, “I love you the most,” along with a heart emoji.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Times When King Khan Nailed His Character 'Rahul' On Screen - Watch Video

Suhana Khan completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. Also Read - Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Times King Khan Proved he is an Asset to Indian Cinema