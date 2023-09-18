Home

In his 31-year long career, Shah Rukh Khan has only given eight Rs 100 crore grossers at the Indian Box Office and yet he continues to be celebrated as the king. Here's an analysis of what continues to work in his favour while his contemporaries hold the record of having bigger movies at the Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is setting up a new Box Office milestone for Bollywood every day. It is also rewriting history for the actor and making him achieve what he didn’t in his career sprawling 31 years. SRK made his first century at the ticket window in the year 2011 with Don 2 which collected a total of Rs 106.71 crore nett in its lifetime run in India. He then repeated the same with Ra.One the same year which collected Rs 114.29 crore nett in its overall run at the Box Office. By this time, his contemporaries – Salman Khan had three Rs 100 crore grossers, Aamir Khan had two Rs 100 crore grossers and Ajay Devgn had two Rs 100 crore grossers on their resumes.

SRK came late to the party but even with only eight Rs 100 crore grossers, he stands tall on the list of most commercially successful Indian actors ever. Before Pathaan this year, Shah Rukh appeared in two big films which proved to be a Box Office dud – Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. In fact, the actor failed to spread his magic at the ticket window after Dilwale in 2015, declared a semi-hit. In 2017, he offered ‘Raees‘ which clashed with Kaabil and earned around Rs 128 crore nett in its lifetime run – a semi-hit again. However, none of these films could justify or match the grandeur of the superstar that Shah Rukh Khan is – both in the commercial space and in the hearts of his fans.

Check The List of Top 8 Highest-Grossing Films of Shah Rukh Khan and Their Box Office Collection in India – nett

Jawan (2023): Rs 477 crore – running Pathaan (2023): Rs 543.05 crore Raees (2017): Rs 137.51 crore Dilwale (2015): Rs 148.72 crore Chennai Express (2013): Rs 227.13 crore Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): Rs 120.85 crore Ra. One (2011): Rs 114.29 crore Don 2 (2011): Rs 106.71 crore

It took SRK a gap of five years and two action films to establish his presence again at the Box Office. Not to mention the detour from his regular lover-boy image on-screen and a full surrender to being a mass action star. No other film has done for any other actor what Pathaan and Jawan have done for SRK. And these achievements aren’t a mere coincidence. At 57, Shah Rukh Khan seems to have put his heart and soul into making the kind of comeback that no other actor from his generation (or even beyond) has done in over 100 years of the history of Indian cinema. This kind of return demands the acting presence and an overall 360-degree approach to the craft. With Pathaan and Jawan, SRK didn’t just reinvent himself, he also made strategic decisions regarding promotions, building the right kind of curiosity, choosing the right date for release and teasing the fans at the right time with sub-plots and layers in his narratives.

During an event last year, Shah Rukh said he knew Pathaan and Jawan would create history and garner the kind of love he had never seen for himself at the Box Office. Today, as Pathaan remains the biggest Bollywood film of all time only to be replaced by Jawan soon, SRK proves to be the only superstar who can foresee this kind of success for himself. He might not have as many hits at the Box Office as his contemporaries but he only took two films to rewrite the history of Hindi cinema and make it look as magnanimous as it appears today.

Meanwhile, Jawan, after its 11-day run, has collected Rs 477.28 crore nett in India and Rs 573 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. The film is on its way to becoming the second Rs 1000 crore grosser for SRK, making him the only Indian actor with two Rs 1000 crore grossers globally. All this until Dunki gears up for release during Christmas this year and continues to take the King’s legacy forward at the Box Office!

