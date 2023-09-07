Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office Records: Jawan Actor’s Ten Highest Grossing Films Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office Records: Shah Rukh Khan is back-in-action with his magnum opus Jawan. The early trends of the film are positive as netizens including fans and celebs have hailed Atlee’s massy actioner. Expectations are sky-high from Jawan as its trailer has already created a lot of buzz. Also, Shah Rukh gave the first blockbuster of 2023 with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, so expectations are obvious. Pathaan garnered Rs 543.09 Crore India Net and also grossed Rs 1050.05 worldwide at the box office. Since, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi who are making their Bollywood debut, there is PAN India craze for the film. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu due to its outreach among South fans as well. A glimpse at Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing films.

NAYANTHARA’S VIRAL ACTION AVATAR FROM JAWAN HAILED BY FANS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S HIGHEST GRSSING MOVIES THAT HAVE SET BOX OFFICE MILESTONES (SACNILK):

Pathaan – Rs 543.09 Crore India Net (Rs 1050.05 Crore Gross – Worldwide)

SHAH RUKH KHAN SHARES JAWAN POSTER ON ITS OPENING DAY WITH GOOFY CAPTION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Jawan has crossed the Rs 40 Crore gross mark for the opening day and its pre-sales for the four-day extended weekend is around Rs 70 Crore gross. The pre-sales for Jawan is around Rs 5 Crore with Saturday (third day) getting around Rs 13 Crore, followed by Sunday (fourth day) with Rs 10 Crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

