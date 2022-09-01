Shah Rukh Khan Brings Ganpati Home: Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is being enthusiastically observed throughout the entire nation. Many Bollywood celebrities have welcomed Lord Ganesha at his Mumbai residence, Mannat. One of them is Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a picture of the lovely Ganesha idol with his son AbRam Khan. The Bollywood superstar shared a photo of Lord Ganesha, who was artfully displayed on a pedestal with flowers and fruits on a table. SRK captioned the photo, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Breaks Silence on SRK’s Cameo as Vanarastra, Says ‘Shah Rukh Sir Has…’

SHAH RUKH KHAN WELCOMES GANPATI BAPPA WITH HIS YOUNGER SON ABRAM:

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

Also Read - Aryan Khan Parties Hard With Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle at Friend's Bash, Fans Say 'Ladies Man Like SRK'

Fans flooded the comment section with utmost love and admiration for King Khan. They dropped heart emojis for his gesture. One of the users said, “Most secular Indian #SRK.” Another user called him a loving legend and wrote, “This man always rises above hatred. He’s at a point in his life where nothing said to him bothers him. A living legend… Just stand and admire while he continues to teach many, the way life shd be lived.. A life full of love and giving.” Also Read - Old Viral Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Dancing to Chhaiya Chhaiya With a Specially-abled Fan Resurfaces, Fans Go Gaga | Watch

SHAH RUKH KHAN REPRESENTS A SECULAR INDIA & THESE PICTURES ARE PROOF!

Shah Rukh Khan rises beyond the Hindu-Muslim divide thanks to his interfaith marriage to his Hindu wife Gauri and the celebration of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Eid, among others. The actor has appeared in several Bollywood songs that honour and commemorate Hindu festivities and deities.

Shah Rukh Khan rises beyond the Hindu-Muslim divide thanks to his interfaith marriage to his Hindu wife Gauri and the celebration of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Eid, among others. He has frequently emphasized that no one religion is imposed in his home, and all holidays are honoured.

Every year, whenever SRK posts a picture of himself and his family spending a Hindu holiday at his Mumbai home, he receives a ruthless backlash. When trolls bring up his faith, the attackers doubt his credibility as a secular person. The superstar’s supporters claim that, even before the idea of Twitter, he constantly arrives at his balcony to wish Eid, Diwali, and all other holidays to all people gathered outside Mannat.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after a 5-year hiatus. SRK fans are in for a treat with his biggest collabs. The actor has Atlee’s Jawan alongside South star Nayanthara. The actor will work with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathan. The superstar also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki with actor Taapsee Pannu.

We wish all our readers a happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi!