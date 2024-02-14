Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himself ‘Bond… James Bond’ But Adds He Can Never Play The Iconic Role: ‘I am Too Short to Play…’

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himself ‘Bond… James Bond’ But Adds He Can Never Play The Iconic Role: ‘I am Too Short to Play…’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen engaging in a conversation where he was asked if he would like to play the character of James Bond. Here's how Shah Rukh's hilarious response stunned everyone. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himself 'Bond... James Bond' But Adds He Can Never Play The Iconic Role: 'I am Too Short to Play...'

Dubai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen on the platform at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday. During his interaction at the summit apart from sharing the ups and downs of his career in the film industry, the Dunki actor also spiced up the conversation when he added that he would love to play the role of the legendary actor James Bond, however, he soon came up with the tantrum that he would rather not become the James Bond that many were looking forward to. Although Shah Rukh added that he would love to play the role of a ‘Bond baddie.’ Here’s what SRK shared at the summit.

Trending Now

‘I Am Too Short To Play Bond’ Says Shah Rukh Khan

While engaging in the session titled, ‘The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan.’ The Jawaan actor sarcastically talked about ‘not being a legend’ When questioned about his identity, he replied, “My name is James Bond.” When he was inquired if he was interested in portraying the character of Bond, Shah Rukh responded, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short… But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at SRK’s Summit Conversation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

No One Has Offered Me Good Work In Hollywood, Says SRK

As the conversation continued at the summit, SRK was inquired about his 33 years of spending his time in the film industry as a star in Bollywood, and whether he had ever thought of switching paths to Hollywood. Based on Gulfnews.com SRK stated, “I know many people from the American and the English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean (sic).”

However, when Shah Rukh refused to play the role of a host in the movie, it was later offered to Anil Kapoor. For the unversed, the movie went on to grab nine out of ten Oscar awards at the 2009 Oscars.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

SRK was last seen in the movie Dunki which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie was a blockbuster hit in the film industry. The movie was released alongside Salaar, which has a tough fight with RajKumar’s direction. The movie also starred, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover in lead roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.