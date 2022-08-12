Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan will be back on screen with back-to-back releases next year. However, his fans are excited to see him in brief appearances in major movies this year. The actor has a quick cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the fans of the superstar are now celebrating him on Twitter.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Rs 15 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report

SRK has an impressive cameo in the Advait Chandan directorial and the fans are in no two thoughts about his stunning screen presence. Many pictures and videos of Shah Rukh from the film are going viral on social media. Some of them show the fans cheering loud as SRK appears on the screen. The actor plays himself in the film, a younger Shah Rukh Khan who would dance with friends on the roof of his Old Delhi house. When a young Laal Singh Chaddha goes to Delhi to live at his aunt's house, he also parties on the roof with her son and his friends. One of those friends is SRK who learns his signature move – opening arms – from Laal who would dance like no one is watching him, away from the group, in his own world. The young SRK gets impressed with his moves and tries to emulate him.

Check out how the fans are celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha:

Aadhe log to SRK sir ko dekhne aaye the…literally goosebumps #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/Gx9iDG4Hx3 — Abhinav Singh Srkian (@222imabhinav) August 11, 2022

Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Preggers Pic With Baby Bump From Sets, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

#ShahRukhKhan is the last true Megastar of Indian Cinema People going crazy over just his 2 MINUTE CAMEO in #LaalSinghChaddha. pic.twitter.com/Ii0X8rWLBr — ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) August 11, 2022

IT’S HIM.. IT’S HIM.. IT’S HIM…..

IT’S #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk Not expecting this one but this cameo made me so emotional. Saw him in theatres after a long time. Every single penny feels worthy for me now. #LalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/IqYqMbw4DF — Swarup Majumdar (@Swarup1705) August 11, 2022

Then there is a cameo which has this much incredible reaction and excitement then just think about the films Pathaan jawan and dunki. #ShahRukhKhan GOAT! @iamsrk proud to be your fan.pic.twitter.com/HExyuUcxc7 — Maha (@MahaSRK1___) August 11, 2022

Best moments after so long #ShahRukhKhan

No one can stop to take spotlight from this man. He will shine on a 30 sec clip as well❤️#LaalSinghChadha pic.twitter.com/lEDf4La6Ch — Swagat Das (@BadassSRKian) August 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered lesser than expected at the Box Office on its opening day. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen in three big movies starting in January next year. The actor will bring YRF’s Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on January 25. He will then appear in Atlee’s Jawaan with Nayanthara, followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh’s fans are also awaiting the release of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial features the superstar in a special cameo, a glimpse of which was also attached in the trailer of the film. Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It is set to hit the screens on September 9. Watch this space for all the latest updates on SRK and his movies!