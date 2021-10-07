Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a shoot for an advertisement lined up in the city with another actor Ajay Devgn, but he couldn’t make it and called off the shoot at last minute because of the problems he is facing in personal life. It has been reported by E-Times that the set up and preparations had been made for the superstar’s presence but he did not turn up as SRK is keeping his appearance in the city on the down low amid his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case.Also Read - After Aryan Khan's Arrest, Sherlyn Chopra Claims Bollywood Star Wives Snorted Cocaine At Shah Rukh Khan's Party | Watch

A source told the portal: "Around 20-25 bouncers have been stationed on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and his vanity van has also been at the studio since morning. But it was only around 3-4pm that the superstar called off the shoot. He was scheduled to share the frame with Ajay Devgn, but decided to cancel the professional commitment, possibly because of the troubled time he is facing in his personal life. While Ajay Devgn had reported on the sets earlier today and will complete today's schedule".

Aryan Khan's custody is ending today, October 7 and his counsel will again apply for bail. He will be produced before a court in Mumbai on Thursday for bail in a case related to seizure of drugs in a rave party.

The lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is with Khan, argued in court that Aryan should not be remanded in NCB custody on the basis of ‘mere WhatsApp chats’. The lawyer also confirmed no drugs have been seized from Aryan, however, the NCB put him in custody to investigate the further links.