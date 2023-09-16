Home

Shah Rukh Khan recently confessed about the reason behind approaching Deepika Padukone for cameo in Jawan.

SRK Approached Deepika Padukone For Jawan After Watching Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan recently spilled-the-beans on casting Deepika Padukone in Jawan. He recalled how he approached the actress to play the role of Aishwarya Rathore in the Atlee directorial. Shah Rukh revealed that he was considering Deepika to play the character from the first day of shooting. He also opened up on how he got the idea about the same while shooting with her for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. SRK also admitted that he was initially hesitant to approach Deepika for Jawan due to her busy schedule, but later deicded to go on board with her.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM JAWAN PRESS MEET:

SRK said when Deepika was shooting for #BesharamRang he thought she could play a mother in #Jawan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qppsvKG0tg — Sharania Jhanvi (@SharaniaJ) September 15, 2023



SHAH RUKH KHANOPENS UP ON APPROACHING DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR JAWAN

Shah Rukh during Jawan Press Meet at Mumbai said, “When Atlee Sir was discussing it, we were lucky because we had managed to get Vijay Sethupathi Sir on board. We met him and he was filled with so much love and goodness and he said ‘ya I’ll love to do the film’. We had just gone out for Nayanthara ji’s wedding. And then we are thinking, right from day one, if only we had Deepika in this role (Aishwarya Rathore). I said,”I don’t know sir, she will be busy and I love her too much”. I will never call her for something that doesn’t become an essence for her. After all, she started her career with me”. He further added, “I have to tell you how I asked Deepika. It was on the sets of ‘Pathaan’ and that day she was doing ‘Besharam Rang’ and I was sitting. I asked Pooja (Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager) ‘ye maa ka role karegi?’ (Will she do the role of a mother?). So Sir, I am looking at Deepika do ‘Besharam Rang’ and I think she will be very good as a mother. I will be honest with all of you. Pooja must have gone to her for 2 seconds and then comes back and says ‘yeah, whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir’. I know it was very large hearted and we are very close to each other. We love each other like family. For her to have done this, as an actor, is very gutsy.”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

