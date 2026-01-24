Shah Rukh Khan confirms December 24, 2026, release for King; Teases high-octane action – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another massive big-screen outing with King, which is now officially slated to release on December 24, 2026. The announcement has instantly sparked excitement among fans, as the film marks the superstar’s next collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after their recent blockbuster successes. With its festive-season release, King is already being tipped as one of the biggest box-office events of 2026.

The makers confirmed the release date along with a fresh teaser that offers a deeper glimpse into SRK’s much-talked-about character. The teaser follows the first look that was unveiled last year on Shah Rukh’s birthday, November 2, and takes the intrigue several notches higher.

SRK’s intense new avatar

In the latest teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing atop a mountain, his hair streaked with silver and his expression cold and commanding. The visuals quickly shift into high-voltage action sequences, hinting at a gritty, larger-than-life story. The mood is dark, intense and unapologetically fierce, a version of SRK fans haven’t seen in a while.

The earlier teaser had already set the tone. Shah Rukh appeared bloodied, holding a King of Hearts card, and delivered a chilling monologue:

“Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon.”

(“I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes, that this is their last breath, and I am the reason for it. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not afraid, I am chaos.”)

Social media reacts

The teaser’s haunting visuals and Shah Rukh’s rugged transformation have already taken social media by storm. Fans are calling it one of his boldest and most daring looks yet, with many praising the film’s scale and raw energy. The mob-boss avatar, paired with Siddharth Anand’s action-heavy style, has only added to the buzz.

Star-studded cast and big debut

King features an impressive ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is especially significant for Suhana Khan, as it marks her theatrical debut following her digital debut in The Archies (2023).

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King promises a powerful mix of action, drama and star power. With Shah Rukh Khan at the centre in a never-seen-before avatar, the countdown to December 24, 2026, has officially begun.