Shah Rukh Khan Confirms ‘Dunki’ Release Date Putting an End to ‘Postpone’ Rumours at Jawan Success Event

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is roaring at the box office in India and abroad. The film released on September 7, is inching close to Rs 700 crore worldwide. At the Jawan Success event today, September 15, Shah Rukh Khan gives an update on his upcoming film Dunki, which is again one of his most anticipated films of 2023. A few days ago, several media portals claimed that Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani film, had been postponed and allegedly put on hold. The report suggested, “SRK is looking at the possibility of moving Dunki to early next year as Pathaan and Jawan are record-breaking blockbusters. A third film makes no sense.”

While the makers of Dunki didn’t react to the postponement claims, the lead actor of the film, Shah Rukh Khan directly dismissed such claims at the Jawan success event. SRK will grace the big screens for Christmas 2023 and Dunki will be released on December 22, 2023. King Khan said, “God has been kind to me this year – first Pathan, then Jawan! Meine kaam nahi kia 3 saal (I didn’t work for three years), I was worried about coming back, but thankfully all went well and I promise Dunki Christmas pe aaigi. Aur har movie jab meri release hoti hai uss din Eid bann hi jaati hai (Whenever my movie comes, Eid is celebrated that day)”.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s videos here:

2 min silence for those saying #Dunki will postpone.#Pathaan on Republic day.#Jawan on Janmashtami.#Dunki will arrive ON X-MAS. “#Dunki on Christmas 2023! And whenever I release my film, it becomes EID automatically” – #ShahRuhKhan pic.twitter.com/D1AmIrq6uc — B u c k y (@itsrajveerroy) September 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also set the stage on fire with their killer dance performance on Chaleya song from Jawan movie. Deepika looked diva in this gorgeous white saree, that reminded us of Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit with a twisted hair braid style.



Dunki movie is about the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

