  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens | Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens | Watch Viral Video

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opener at the Box Office.

Published: January 27, 2023 10:58 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, Viral Video, Bollywood, social media, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, YRF, Ek Tha Tiger, War, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Siddharth Anand, Jhoome Jo Pathaan Sonng, Dance Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Pose, Shahrukh Khan Viral Video, Shah Rukh Khan's Dance
Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens | Watch Viral Video

SRK Dance: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had a bumper opening and by the third day of its release, it has crossed a gross of Rs 200 crore worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 100 crore in India, and is still going strong. On the third day today, i.e., Friday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already collected over Rs 30 crore net in Hindi. In fact, Pathaan has set new records on its journey right from the advance bookings to the post-release hysteria and has become the widest Hindi release of all time in India.

Also Read:

For the man of the moment, this makes for a very potent blend to celebrate the super success in his own unique style. A video is going viral on social media showing Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

SRK has every reason to rejoice as Bollywood has come alive with the latest offering from the house of YRF. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opener at the Box Office.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 27, 2023 10:58 PM IST