A sneak peek into Suhana Khan’s Goa vacay; See post

Suhana Khan recently took to her Instagram account and posted a pic of herself and her girl gang from Goa. She is presently on holiday with her cousin Alia Chibba.

Suhana Khan in Goa. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Arguably one of the most popular star kids, Suhana Khan will soon be stepping into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies. Before the movie reaches the audience, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter took off for a fun vacation in Goa with cousin Alia Chibba. She has been providing the netizens with sneak peeks of her vacay on social media. Suhana Khan recently took to the story section of her Instagram account and posted a pic of herself with her girl gang. The picture shows her looking casually chic in denim shorts and a tank top. Her OOTD was completed with black shades and a brown handbag

Suhana Khan’s Goa pics goes viral

Suhana Khan’s glimpses from her Goa holiday went viral in no time. She can be seen wearing elegant yet fashionable outfits along with silver hoops and bouncy curls. The star kid’s social media game seems absolutely on point.

Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut

Suhana Khan will be entering B-town with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Additionally, the project will also mark the debut of the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Set in the backdrop of the 1960s, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of Archie Comics.

Touted to be a musical drama, the flick will also see Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot in prominent roles. While Nitin Minz is the head of the editing department, Nikos Andritsakis has looked after the camera work.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout-out to The Archie’s team

Shah Rukh Khan who is presently busy with Atlee’s Jawan recently gave a shout-out to his daughter on social media. He re-shared the teaser of The Archies on his Instagram handle, and wrote, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.”

Shah Rukh Khan is extremely active when it comes to social media and leaves no opportunity to talk about his daughter’s debut film. Apart from The Archie, he is also actively promoting Jawan on the internet.

