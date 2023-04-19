Home

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reuniting in Atlee's actioner Jawan and these leaked pictures are proof!

SRK-Deepika Padukone Reunite in Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry was one of the main USPs of their blockbuster Pathaan. Whenever Shah Rukh and Deepika have started together, the duo has created fireworks on-screen. In fact, the latter made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in his home-production Om Shaanti Om directed by Farah Khan. Deepika’s jaw-dropping performance in Pathaan, especially her appearance in Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan track took the nation by storm. Deepika’s sexy dance moves and her hourglass figure in golden and orange bikinis left the audiences gasping for breath. Shah Rukh added to the charisma and sex appeal with his chiseled physique. Now, for Atlee’s actioner Jawan, the hot on-screen pair is all set to groove for a peppy number.

SHAH RUKH KHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE SHOOT FOR JAWAN SONG

In a series of pictures leaked online Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen in a fun mood while rehearsing for a dance sequence. In the leaked photos, the actors are seen twinning in a white shirt, black trousers and matching red scarfs. They paired their look with red blazers. In the photos SRK and Deepika are seen giggling during their dance rehearsals prior to the actual song shoot. This is the second time; Deepika makes a special appearance in Shah Rukh’s home production. She also made a guest appearance in the dream song sequence Love Mera Hit Hit from Billu. Jawan is also the actor’s home venture and is produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from film production, Red Chillies is also a VFX company. Given the success of Pathaan, expectations from Jawan are sky high. Shah Rukh is already confident about the film which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Nayanthara, also known as Lady Thalaivi among her fans. The movie also has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Vijay was recently seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer webs series Farzi and Ventimaran’s crime-actioner Viduthalai – Part 1. He also played the villain in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

SRK-DEEPIKA PADUKONE REUNITE AFTER PATHAAN

Deepika and Shah Rukh have had a great year as they delivered the first blockbuster of 2023 with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Deepika played an ISI agent in the film who falls in love with Pathaan essayed by SRK, who is a RAW agent. There was a lot of hoopla over Deepika’s ‘saffron’ and green bikinis in the Besharam Rang song. Some sections of radicals were offended and even threatened to create ruckus if Pathaan was released. However, the movie released despite all the negativity and created havoc at the box office. It was yet again proved post Brahmastra and Drishyam 2 that boycott calls make no difference to the success or failure of a film. Pathaan has also proven that Deepika and SRK are the hottest and most bankable on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Though Nayanthara starring opposite Shah Rukh would be much-awaited by audiences, Deepika’s appearance for a song would surely add up to the glam quotient.

Jawan will be released this year in theatres worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

