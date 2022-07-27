Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ has been the talk of town, ever since the film also starring John Abraham was announced. Recently a new motion poster featuring Deepika was unveiled by the makers and now an unseen pic of the actress from sets of the film in Spain in going big time viral on social media. In the now viral pic, Deepika along with Shah Rukh can be seen posing with for a group selfie with their fans on the sets of the movie. The image was originally shared a few months back by the Instagram handle of a restaurant.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Spotted In A Chic White Jumpsuit, The Price Of Her Louis Vuitton Bag Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped!

Back then, while sharing the image, the Instagram user wrote, ‘Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shahruk Khan. Śubhakāmanāvāṁ to you @iamsrk and thank you for your visit (Indian tricolour emoji) (folded hands emoji). #bollywood #incredibleindia #goodtimes.’

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham took to their social media spaces and shared a new motion poster of the film featuring Deepika. In the poster, the actress can be seen holding a gun as she fired a bullet from it. Sharing the poster, SRK wrote “Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf| #6MonthsToPathaan.”

On the work front, besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be next seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ co-starring Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The Bollywood superstar also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.