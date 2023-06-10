Home

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Spy Actioner ‘Pathaan’ to Release in Russia And Other CIS Countries on This Date – Read on

Pathaan to Release in Russia: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan became the first blockbuster of 2023 that brought back hope among Bollywood filmmakers. The film became a worldwide commercial succes and established Siddharth Anand as a PAN (popular-across-nation) India filmmaker. The director delivered his second biggest hit after War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in crucial roles. Pathaan and War are interconnected and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is also related to both films as part of YRF’s spy universe. Salman’s extended cameo in Pathaan was much appreciated by fans. Now, the movie is all set to be released in Russia and other CIA countries worldwide, as reported by multiple media sources.

SRK STARRER PATHAAN TO RELEASE IN RUSSIA

Shah Rukh’s action-thriller will be released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and wrote in his tweet, “‘PATHAAN’ TO HAVE WIDE RELEASE IN RUSSIA… #YRF’s Blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record – gets widest release for an #Indian film in dubbed version across #Russia and #CIS… Will release on 13 July 2023 across 3000+ screens. #SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham.” CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The movie produced by Aditya Chopra has collected over Rs 1,050 Crore gross at the global box office since its release.

CHECK OUT TARAN ADRASH’S VIRAL TWEET ON PATHAAN’S RUSSIA RELEASE:

‘PATHAAN’ TO HAVE WIDE RELEASE IN RUSSIA… #YRF’s Blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record – gets widest release for an #Indian film in dubbed version across #Russia and #CIS… Will release on 13 July 2023 across 3000+ screens.#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/dzkcriWq9h — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

PATHAAN BECAME THE FIRST BOLLYWOOD FILM TO RELEASE IN BANGLADESH

Pathaan also became the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh since 1971. Yash Raj Films wrote in its statement that, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh! Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

