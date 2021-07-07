Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional at Dilip Kumar: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is so no more. He died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films and fans. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. Several actors from the industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor arrived at Saira Banu’s home on Wednesday afternoon to pay last respect to the legend.Also Read - Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98 | Watch Video to Know Lesser Known Facts About Him

Dilip Kumar’s demise has come as a shock for everyone. A rare photo has been shared by fans and news agency ANI of Shah Rukh Khan consoling heartbroken Saira Banu at her residence where Dilip Kumar’s body has been kept to pay last respects. Shah Rukh Khan has been very close to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Before the pandemic, SRK frequently visited Dilip Sahab to keep a check on his health. Also Read - When Dilip Kumar Met Dying Raj Kapoor in Hospital: 'Aaj Bhi Der Se Aaya, Maaf Kar De'

For Dilip and Saira, Shah Rukh Khan is their son. In an interview, Saira told: “I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet.” Not only them, For Shah Rukh Khan too, they are also like his parents. The superstar had often stated that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt that King Khan looked like the legendary actor. Also Read - Saira Banu's First Words After Dilip Kumar's Death: 'My Reason For Living is Gone'

Actors Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan pay condolence to Saira Banu on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vWfEILkEds — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Not just the celebs, but the netizens have also been mourning his demise and social media is abuzz with tweets condoling the legendary actor’s demise. On Wednesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Dilip Kumar will be honoured with a state funeral today evening: “Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed that the funeral of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held in a state funeral,” read a tweet from Uddhav Thackeray’s official handle.

Earlier, Dilip Kumar’s death announcement was followed up by a tweet on his official account with the details of the actor’s funeral. A tweet from the late actor’s Twitter account said Dilip Kumar’s last rites will be held at the Juhu Cemetery on Wednesday evening: “Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai,” read the tweet.

May his soul rest in peace!