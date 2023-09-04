Home

Shah Rukh Khan Does ‘Pairi Pauna’ to Atlee’s Mother at Jawan Event, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan Viral Video: King Khan's old clip from pre-release of Jawan event went viral where he touches Atlee's mother's feet.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai recently for the pre-release event of Jawan where he witnessed a huge number of fans coming in support of the film. Shah Rukh also grooved to ‘Vandha Edam’ (Zinda Banda in Hindi) in front of the crowd and made heads turn. On Monday, a video of King Khan went viral where he is seen taking blessings from director Atlee’s mother by touching her feet. Atlee then introduced her SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

After the video went viral, Shah Rukh Khan fans got excited and hailed the actor for his humility and down-to-earth nature. One of the Twitter users wrote, “SRK and his pairi pauna style is uff”. The second user said, “This is what Shah Rukh Khan is, he doesn’t take his stardom attitude when in front of elders”.

Watch the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan with Atlee Anna’s mother ❤️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/mNB3Ey77bO — srkvibe (Renu) – Fan account (@srkvibe) September 3, 2023

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s dance video



Jawan, helmed by Atlee, is all set to hit theatres on September 7. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Yogi Babu will be seen in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo. The film will be released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

