Actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to extend a helping hand to the needy as India goes under lockdown to curb the growing spread of COVID-19. The actor has now donated 25,000 PPE kits to the health ministry of Maharashtra for the better protection of the frontline healthcare workers. The Minister of Publish Health and Family Welfare in the state of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to SRK for his kind gesture towards the healthcare professionals.

He tagged Shah Rukh and wrote about his generous contribution in a tweet made at around 11:30 pm on Monday. The post read, "Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra" (sic)

SRK acknowledged the tweet and expressed how this is the time to come together and show that we will protect humanity amid the coronavirus crisis. The superstar also wished the best of health for the team and the staff of the minister. His response read, "Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy." (sic)

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Earlier, both the CM of Maharashtra – Uddhav Thackeray and the BMC thanked Shah Rukh and Gauri for lending their four-storey office space to be converted into a quarantine place for women, kids and the elderly people fighting coronavirus in the state.

SRK also contributed to various relief funds including the PM-CARES and the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds through various foundations he manages. The actor’s Meer Foundation fed people with Ek Saath Foundation and delivered 1000 packages of groceries for a month in Mumbai’s Indira Nagar, Sathe Nagar, Transit Camp, Janta Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Vashi Naka, Govandi – Ekta CHS and PMGP Colony.