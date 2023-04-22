Home

‘Eid Mubarak’: Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note as he Greets Fans From Balcony – Watch

SRK Greets Fans on Eid 2023: The wait was finally over for the fans as Shah Rukh Khan along with his son AbRam stepped outside Mannat. The actor waved and blew kisses to the crowd from Mannat balcony. Shah Rukh expressed his love towards his well-wishers in his signature style with open arms. On the auspicious occasion of Eid the actor every year connects with his followers in the most unique style. His fans, who proudly called themselves SRKians went bonkers after getting the glimpse of their favourite actor. This Eid is much more special for SRK as he made a grand comeback with Pathaan, which became 2023’s first and biggest blockbuster.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM MANNAT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

SHAH RUKH KHAN GREETS FANS ON EID 2023

The actor took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak.” Shah Rukh stood on his balcony and waved at crowd outside Mannat amid whistles, cheers and hoots. SRK bowed to his fans with folded hands, saluted them and blew flying kisses. He also made his romantic move by spreading arms while standing on Mannat’s balcony. He even stood on the railing so that everyone gathered outside his house could get a clear view of him. smiled, flashed the thumbs-up sign, and touched his chest as the crowd when berserk while shouting his name. The actor donned a white T-shirt and black denims. His son AbRam wore a white kurta and salwar. In a cute moment, SRK kissed his son on his forehead. AbRam also waved at the people gathered outside. In 2022 also, Shah Rukh waved to his fans and even took selfies from his balcony at Mannat. He posted the same on Twitter and captioned it as “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”.

CHECK OUT SRK’S EMOTIONAL EID MESSAGE TO HIS FANS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The actor recently posed with his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, and children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan inside Mannat. Gauri organised an exclusive fam-jam frame, that made a way into her book, My Life In Design. She captioned her social media post as “My coffee table book, #MyLifeInDesign, now available in stores.” The picture showed Shah Rukh, Aryan and Abram wearing matching leather jackets. SRK, who is basking high on the success of Pathaan recently rocked the stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala event. He danced along with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan at NMACC. His energetic dance moves left fans mesmerised as his dance video went viral.

Recetly, Shah Rukh’s pictures from Atlee’s jawan broke the internet. He is seen rehearsing Dance steps with Deepika Padukone in the movie. Deepika, who starred opposite him in Pathaan, has a cameo in his home venture. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles. SRK will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

