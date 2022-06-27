Umang 2022: The annual charity show organized by the Mumbai Police was held on Sunday, June 26 where celebrities from Bollywood and TV performed on the stage to entertain the police force and show their appreciation and gratitude towards their relentless service. The event witnessed Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, Farhan Akhtar, etc. Shah Rukh Khan’s dance performance has become the major highlight of Umang 2022 as he made a grand entry with a bike and struck his signature pose and grooved to ‘I am the best’ song from Phir Bhi Dil Hain Hindustani.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up About His Look in Pathaan, Reveals The Weirdest Thing

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s dance performance on I Am The Best:

SRK dancing on the song I Am The Best #Umang2022 pic.twitter.com/BMekxyGP6f — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) June 26, 2022

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up on Brotherly Bond With Salman Khan: 'With Salman There is Only Love Experience'

A Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s Bike Entry:

SRK Fans Can’t Keep Calm

SRKians welcomed King Khan back as he performed on stage after such a long time. Netizens are calling Shah Rukh Khna the best already and cannot contain their joy to see him spread his magic once again. Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shaanti Om Has a Dilip Kumar-Rishi Kapoor Connection?

Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback with Pathaan. On Sunday, SRK shared a thank you video after he completed his 30 years in Bollywood. The Badshah confessed that “Pathaan is a film that he wanted to ever since he made his entrance in Bollywood. At the age of 56, I am trying to be a macho, rough and tough guy. I think the team, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer), Siddharth (Anand, director) has put a lot of effort, and I think I will be a good action hero.”