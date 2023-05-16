Home

Shah Rukh Khan Exits From Don 3, Farhan Akhtar to Introduce New ‘Don’ – Report

The making of Don 3 has been making a lot of headlines as a few days ago, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed about Farhan Akhtar finishing the script for the third installment of the Don Franchise. The announcement made Shah Rukh Khan fans excited as they wanted to dig more into the same. However, it seems, the Don 3 makers have some other plans of introducing a new ‘Don’ as a lead instead of Shah Rukh Khan.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit the Don franchise. A source close to the news portal revealed, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took the shape of a script through the pandemic.”

Further, the source revealed, “Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh Khan is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point in time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to a universal section of the audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel.”

Meanwhile, it is being said that Farhan Akhtar has planned to make the franchise bigger. With this plan, he also came up with a unique idea of bringing three generations of Don together in which Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a gen-next star in one movie.

The source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan must have felt the idea of Don Universe was ‘gimmicky’.

