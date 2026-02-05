Home

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan reunite for ‘Main Hoon Na 2’? Here’s all we know

As per the reports, Farah Khan has come up with a concept for 'Main Hoon Na 2' and Shah Rukh has also liked the idea and is excited for the film, but there's a catch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have not worked together since the 2014 film Happy New Year. Now, after 12 years, the close friends are set to reunite for a major project. Reports suggest that they will be collaborating on the sequel to the 2004 hit film Main Hoon Na. Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na completed 22 years and remains one of the most loved films in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao, all of whom won hearts with their performances.

According to reports, preparations for Main Hoon Na 2 are already underway, and the basic plan for the sequel has been finalized. While no official announcement has been made yet, the news of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan reuniting has created a wave of excitement among fans.

Farah Khan has come up with a concept for ‘Main Hoon Na 2′. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Farah Khan’s concept involves Shah Rukh Khan playing a double role in the film. Shah Rukh has also liked the idea and is excited for the film. It’s being said that the two roles will increase the entertainment level.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film King, which is scheduled for release on December 24 this year. Reports suggest that after completing the shoot for King, Shah Rukh Khan will hear the narration for Main Hoon Na 2 around May. He is expected to make a decision on the film only after listening to the full narration.

At present, the writing process for the sequel is progressing at a fast pace. Meanwhile, Main Hoon Na continues to hold a special place in audiences’ hearts even after so many years. If the sequel moves forward, it is sure to be a special treat for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans.

