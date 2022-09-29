Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s message on Wednesday evening. The world’s tallest building screened a campaign video for Burjeel Holdings, one of the private healthcare operators in the UAE. In the video, SRK is seen promoting the brand in his special way.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admitted to Hospital After Complaining of Uneasiness

After seeing images and videos of Burj Khalifa lighting up with SRK’s video, fans got extremely happy. They even started trending him on Twitter. “The musical fountain at #BurjKhalifa played the music from #ShahRukhKhan’s Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings’ campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world’s biggest superstar,” a tweet read on one of the fan pages of SRK. “Megastar Shah Rukh Khan featured on Burj Khalifa again, truly a KING,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Also Read - 'Tabahi': Shah Rukh Khan Teases With Chiseled Abs From Pathaan, SRKians go Bonkers Over Thirst Trap - See Viral Reactions

Reportedly, it’s for the fourth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of the actor to honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well. Also Read - Gauri Khan Breaks Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest And How The Family Was Holding up, Here's What She Said on Koffee With Karan 7

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara.